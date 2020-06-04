      Weather Alert

Vancouver Police Investigate Double Hit And Run

Jun 4, 2020 @ 11:42am

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Police say a woman was intoxicated when she hit two pedestrians in Vancouver within minutes Wednesday night and took off.

A man was seriously injured at Northeast Andresen and Mill Plain. He’s expected to live.

The driver then allegedly hit a woman in a crosswalk on East 18th Street near General Anderson Avenue. Her injuries are life-threatening.

31-year-old Trista Egli was tracked down by police and arrested.

She faces several charges, including vehicular assault, reckless driving, and D-U-I.

