Vancouver Police Investigate Double Hit And Run
VANCOUVER, Wa. – Police say a woman was intoxicated when she hit two pedestrians in Vancouver within minutes Wednesday night and took off.
A man was seriously injured at Northeast Andresen and Mill Plain. He’s expected to live.
The driver then allegedly hit a woman in a crosswalk on East 18th Street near General Anderson Avenue. Her injuries are life-threatening.
31-year-old Trista Egli was tracked down by police and arrested.
She faces several charges, including vehicular assault, reckless driving, and D-U-I.