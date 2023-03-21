Vancouver Police Department Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Missing Mother and Daughter

Vancouver, Wash. –The Vancouver Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart. The pair was last seen in the early morning hours of March 12 in the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive. A vehicle believed to belong to Meshay was found a short distance away on March 19.

Meshay is described as 5’9”, 185lbs with black hair and brown eyes, while Layla is approximately 4’, 50lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. The Vancouver Police Department is urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

In addition, the department is requesting that anyone with surveillance systems check their cameras between the dates of March 11 and March 18 for any sightings of the following vehicles: a maroon Dodge Charger with license plate number OR 812MWM, a white 1999 Chevrolet Lumina with WA license plate 3A68206, and a white 2011 Chrysler 200 with WA license plate.

The Vancouver Police Department is actively following up on leads received from the community as well as evidence recovered from a search warrant at the residence of Kirkland Warren. Warren is a person of interest in the disappearance of Meshay and Layla and is believed to be the last person they were with.

Warren was arrested on March 19 and booked into jail for Tampering with a Witness, Violation of DV Orders (Meshay Melendez the listed protected person), and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm II.

Sgt. Ballou can be reached at [email protected] with any additional information. The Vancouver Police Department urges anyone with any information on this case to come forward as soon as possible.