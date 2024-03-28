Vancouver Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woman

Vancouver, Wa. — On March 26, 61-year-old Cristina Ase was reported missing to the Vancouver Police Department by her husband. Concerns arose when Cristina failed to show up for work that morning, prompting her coworkers to also contact the police. Cristina was last heard from around 5:30 AM on the morning of March 26.

Police suspect that Cristina may have traveled into Oregon after leaving her residence at 501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA. It is believed that she was driving a 2013 dark grey Toyota Rav4 with a Washington license plate of AQT1726. The vehicle was located in Vancouver on March 27. Cristina is potentially carrying a black & white bag or purse, but her clothing is currently unknown.

Authorities view Cristina’s disappearance as suspicious and highly unusual given her regular behavior patterns. Both her husband and coworkers are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Police are reaching out to residents of Oregon and Washington for assistance in locating possible video footage of Cristina or her vehicle within a quarter-mile radius of several locations between March 25 at 4 PM and March 27 at 5 PM. These locations include:

501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA

Glenwood Park – 8800 block of SE Claybourne Street, Portland, OR

Flavel Street & SE 92nd Ave, Portland, OR

Anyone with information regarding Cristina’s whereabouts or any details helpful to the investigation is urged to contact Detective Nicholson at [email protected] or Sergeant Ballou at [email protected].