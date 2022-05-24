Vancouver PD Agrees To Improve Services For The Deaf

      Breaking News
May 24, 2022 @ 2:46pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The police department in Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to improve services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Federal authorities got involved after receiving a complaint from a deaf woman who said she was handcuffed during an arrest, preventing her from communicating with sign language, and that Vancouver police required her minor daughter to act as an interpreter.

In a settlement reached Tuesday, the department agreed to pay the woman $30,000 and to update its policies and procedures to make sure those who are deaf or hard of hearing can effectively communicate and receive equal access to services in their encounters with Vancouver police.

