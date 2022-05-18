Vancouver Names Next Police Chief

VANCOUVER, Wash. – The City of Vancouver has found its next Police Chief and it’s a familiar face.
Current Assistant Chief, Jeffrey Mori, will take over as top cop on June 30th.
“Assistant Chief Mori’s experience and background, teamed with his proven ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships in the community, has prepared him well for this role,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “His clear vision for the future of community safety in Vancouver helped him emerge as the top candidate in a very competitive pool. I am confident in his ability to lead our Police Department in its next chapter.”
Before working in Vancouver, he served as Undersheriff for Washington County.
“I am tremendously honored and excited to be able to serve the Vancouver Police Department as its next Chief,” said incoming Police Chief Jeff Mori. “The Vancouver Police Department is a premier agency in Washington thanks to the professionalism and service of the men and women who show up each day to do the work to keep our community safe. I look forward to leading the Vancouver Police Department in our continued efforts to expand community partnerships and relationships, grow the agency and increase transparency and trust.”