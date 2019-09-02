Found Safe: Vancouver Missing After Taking Out Trash
Vancouver, Wash. – (Update) Elishah Saheb has been located safe by Vancouver Police Department missing-persons detectives. The department would like to thank the community for their tips and assistance in this case.
She took out the trash last night and never came back. Now Vancouver police are searching for missing 18-year-old Elishah Saheb. She lives in the West Minnehaha neighborhood near Northeast 22nd avenue and 49th street. She’s described as an Asian woman about 5’2,” weighs about 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black leggings. Call 911 if you see her.
Vancouver Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit’s detectives are requesting public’s assistance in locating Elishah Saheb, an eighteen year old resident of Vancouver and a student at Vancouver’s Hudson’s Bay High School.
Elishah is a Asian female, 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Elishah was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black leggings, and black flip flop style sandals.
Elishah lives at 2200 block of NE 50th Cir in Vancouver. She was last seen on September 1st (2019) at approximately 7:45 pm. Elishah left the residence to take out the trash and never returned. Elishah’s purse and backpack were left at home. Her cell phone is currently turned off. Elishah doesn’t drive, so she is not associated with any particular vehicle.
Per detectives, any Vancouver residents with surveillance cameras set up at their homes in the area are asked to review the footage for any possible sighting of Elishah or anything suspicious that may be related to the case. All citizens with any information on possible whereabouts of Elishah are urged to call police dispatch as soon as possible.