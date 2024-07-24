KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Vancouver Man’s Ashes Going into Space

July 24, 2024 9:53AM PDT
Photo from GO FUND ME

23 year old Joshua Jensen will be going up in a rocket. It’s not the kind of trip you return from though. His ashes will be shot into space. His family is doing it in remembrance of him because he loved the idea of something beyond our planet.    Josh died on July 10th after battling  Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for most of his life.   His mother Heather says he tried to keep a positive attitude but it wasn’t easy.  You can hear more of their story here:

 

Josh’s remains will be on a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight, but unfortunately his family won’t be able to attend the launch because Josh’s younger brother Luke also has muscular dystrophy, and travel is very difficult.  A memorial service in Vancouver is being held for Josh this Sunday at Mt. View High School.

The family has a GO FUND ME set up to cover the cost of the flight and the memorial service.

