Vancouver Man Who Pointed Gun At Sheriff’s Deputies Sentenced To 5 Years Behind Bars
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver man who pointed a loaded handgun at Clark County sheriff’s deputies as they responded to a domestic disturbance in 2019 has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.
Clark County Superior Court Judge John Fairgrieve acknowledged that DeAngelo Clayton was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time and had made comments about wanting to die.
But despite the mental health factor, the judge said he could not find a reason to sentence him below the standard range.
Clayton apologized to the deputies, stating that his refusal to take his medication put them and him in danger.