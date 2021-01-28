      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Who Pointed Gun At Sheriff’s Deputies Sentenced To 5 Years Behind Bars

Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:45am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver man who pointed a loaded handgun at Clark County sheriff’s deputies as they responded to a domestic disturbance in 2019 has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Clark County Superior Court Judge John Fairgrieve acknowledged that DeAngelo Clayton was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time and had made comments about wanting to die.

But despite the mental health factor, the judge said he could not find a reason to sentence him below the standard range.

Clayton apologized to the deputies, stating that his refusal to take his medication put them and him in danger.

