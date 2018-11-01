Vancouver Man Shot by Police in Portland Identified
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 3:58 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Vancouver man has been identified as the suspect police shot and wounded earlier this month after they say he fled a traffic stop.

The Portland Police Bureau says 29-year-old Jason Leo Hansen remained in a Portland hospital Thursday and that he’ll be booked into jail when released.

Police say on Oct. 19 a Clackamas County Sheriff’s office deputy tried to stop Hansen in a stolen vehicle in Happy Valley but he fled.

Police say a chase ensued but that Hansen crashed the car and ran.

At some point during a search, police say an officer and a deputy encountered Hansen and shots were fired.

Hansen was taken to the hospital.

During the incident, police say a Clackamas County Sheriff’s dog bit Portland Police Officer Kameron Fender.

Fender was treated at a Portland hospital and released.

An investigation is ongoing.

