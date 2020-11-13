      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Found Guilty Of Killing Woman At Store

Nov 13, 2020 @ 3:33pm

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A Cowlitz County jury has convicted a Vancouver man of robbing and fatally shooting convenience store cashier Kayla Chapman in 2019.

The Daily News reports after a week-and-a-half trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding D’Anthony Williams guilty Thursday on all but one charge.

The 20-year-old was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

The jury found Williams not guilty of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said in court that the question wasn’t if the crime was committed, but who did it.

