      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme

Jan 20, 2022 @ 10:10am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Washington state agency has filed administrative charges against a Vancouver man accused of violating the state Securities Act by using funds from a pooled investment vehicle to make Ponzi payments to investors, among other violations.

The Columbian reports the Washington Department of Financial Institutions Securities Division entered the statement of charges in mid-December against Charles Richard Burgess.

His attorney Todd Maybrown declined to comment.

According to the statement of charges, between 2013 and 2021, Burgess offered and sold about $6.3 million of investments in the pool to 40 investors.

The department says the offering has never been registered with the state, and Burgess is not a registered investment adviser.

TAGS
Ponzi Scheme Vancouver
Popular Posts
Driver Faces Charges In Wrong-Way Crash On I-5 Northbound Near Terwilliger
OHA Makes Change To COVID-19 Recommendations For Schools
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend
Canby Ferry Closed Due To High Water & Debris
Connect With Us Listen To Us On