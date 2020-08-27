      Weather Alert
Vancouver Man Charged With Killing 3-Month-Old Daughter

Aug 27, 2020 @ 10:38am

ANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver man accused of causing multiple brain injuries to his 3-month-old daughter is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the baby died of her injuries.

Elijah Partida entered not-guilty pleas to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court.

Trial is set for Oct. 19.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault of a child-domestic violence and was picked up on a warrant.

Partida told police he didn’t know how the baby was injured.

He said she was fussy and appeared to have a seizure before becoming unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

