Vancouver Man Charged With Killing 3-Month-Old Daughter
ANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver man accused of causing multiple brain injuries to his 3-month-old daughter is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the baby died of her injuries.
Elijah Partida entered not-guilty pleas to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court.
Trial is set for Oct. 19.
He was originally charged with first-degree assault of a child-domestic violence and was picked up on a warrant.
Partida told police he didn’t know how the baby was injured.
He said she was fussy and appeared to have a seizure before becoming unresponsive, according to the affidavit.