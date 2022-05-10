Vancouver Man Charged With Illegally Possessing Ghost Guns

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Brazilian man living in Vancouver, Washington, has been arrested on more than a half-dozen counts of illegally possessing firearms, including ghost guns.
U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Joao Ricardo DeBorba was arrested Friday and remains detained on the eight alleged counts at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.
According to the criminal complaint, DeBorba overstayed a tourist visa in 1999 and allegedly falsified documents to work in the U.S. and acquire firearms.
The complaint says while purchasing firearms in Oregon and Washington, DeBorba entered false information on government forms saying he was a U.S. citizen.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.