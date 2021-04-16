Vancouver Man Arrested in California, Accused of Murdering Wife
After a stabbing, a murder, a police chase and a crash, a Vancouver man is under arrest in California. That’s where investigators say his wife identified him as her killer right before she died.
A mother of three in her late 30s, was stabbed early Thursday morning in a Santa Clarita neighborhood. Investigators say the victim identified 41 year old James Mathew Dorsey, as her attacker, with her dying breaths. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Barry Hall tells KTLA: “Prior to dying, she made what we call a dying declaration, and identified her estranged husband as the person who had gone into the house and attacked her and stabbed her.”
Deputies were chasing Dorsey when he crashed his car in the Antelope Valley area, leading to an hours long standoff. They eventually arrested him.
Detectives believe Dorsey travelled from Vancouver to L.A., where they say he stabbed his wife.
Three kids who were in the home at the time of the attack are not injured, and have been moved to safety.