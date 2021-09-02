      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Gas Station, Held On $2 Million Bail

Sep 2, 2021 @ 10:19am
Courtesy: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man is being held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting to death a woman with whom he had been in a relationship in Vancouver, Washington.

The Columbian reports court records say 27-year-old Inessa G. Kryshtal was killed Aug. 23.

Austin J. Navarro made a first appearance this week in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of domestic violence murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Vancouver police responded at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23 to a gas station in response for a welfare check.

Kryshtal was found slumped in a car with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

