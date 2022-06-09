Vancouver Man Accused Of Kidnapping And Attempted Armed Robbery

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver man is accused of a kidnapping and an attempted armed robbery at a gas station.
Police say the incident began around 5:30 Thursday morning when the 22-year-old suspect approached a parked car and asked the driver for a ride.
However, when the man got inside the car, he allegedly pointed a gun at the driver and made him drive around for hours.
Eventually, the driver convinced the suspect he needed gas and pulled into a Chevron.
The driver then ran inside.
That’s when the suspect allegedly came inside and demanded another car at gunpoint.
The suspect was eventually tracked down and arrested.