Vancouver Man Accused Of Almost Stabbing Mom To Death

Vancouver, Wa – Fighting for her life after almost being stabbed to death by her own son. 57-year-old Sonya Toombs was rushed to the hospital on Friday in critical condition. The suspect 28-year-old Brian Toombs called 911 on himself, after stabbing his mother in the face and neck, according to police reports.

The judge set the bail for Brian Toombs at half a million bucks when he was in court this morning. He’s facing attempted murder. The Columbian reports Brian called 911 himself claiming to police that she tried to attack him, so he stabbed her with scissors, and thought he actually killed her. When police got there they found her clinging to life in the living room. The son was arrested.

We’re waiting for an update on Sonya’s condition.