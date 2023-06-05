Vancouver Kids Get Practice Running a Small Business

Running a small business is hard, but that didn’t stop dozens of kids this weekend. They set up booths at Esther Short Park in Vancouver for the Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day Jr. Market. The regular weekend farmer’s market was also going on. The kids sold hand-made and home grown plants, jewelry and crafts, and of course lemonade!

One group of kids (Emily, Paulina and Stanley) were selling potted plants to raise money for a school trip to Washington D.C.