Vancouver House Party Turns Dark

(Vancouver, Wash) – A shooting at a House Party in Vancouver leaves two dead, and two others in Serious condition. Vancouver Police responded to the report of the shooting at a residence in the 3600 block of E 11th Street where a large party involving more than 50 people was occurring.
When police arrived at the residence, they located three individuals with gunshot wounds, one was deceased at the scene, two were transported to an area hospital, where one died.
Shortly thereafter, a fourth gunshot victim, associated with this incident, arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. The two surviving victims are in serious condition. Witnesses have provided limited information to police regarding the suspects(s).
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time.