Vancouver Honors Volunteers With Tree Planting

Vancouver, Wash. — The City of Vancouver Volunteer Programs and Urban Forestry have planted eight new trees at the Volunteer Grove in Centerpointe Park to recognize the efforts of community members who have volunteered their time to the city. The grove, located at N.E. Fourth Plain Boulevard at Pacific Way, celebrates the commitment of these civically minded individuals and groups. The tree planting was accompanied by an award ceremony on March 4, honoring the 2023 recipients and their nominators.

According to Hailey Heath, the volunteer coordinator for the City of Vancouver, the Volunteer Grove serves as a symbol of the legacy created by these residents, who choose to donate their time to strengthen the community. With the essential role that trees play in the environment, the planting of trees in honor of these volunteers is an appropriate way to recognize their contributions.

The 2023 honorees and their nominators are Amanda McCallum for 50+ Recreation, Bella Vista Neighborhood Association Board for the Naturespaces Program, Clif Barnes for Urban Forestry, Dan Lincoln for Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, Linda Gentry for the Vancouver Police Department, Margi Russo for 50+ Recreation, Peter & Vera Marez for Litter Stewards, Public Works, and Stephen Wille for Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services.

Nominations for the Volunteer Grove are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted on behalf of individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a positive impact in the Vancouver community. To learn more about the Volunteer Grove and this year’s recipients, visit the City of Vancouver’s website.