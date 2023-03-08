Vancouver Girl Missing 4 Years, Found Alive In Mexico

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an eight-year-old girl from Vancouver, who went missing over four years ago has been found alive in Michoacán, Mexico, according to the FBI. Aranza was kidnapped by her biological non-custodial mother from a shopping mall in Vancouver. The FBI issued a Missing Person Poster and was able to determine that Aranza had been taken to Mexico, but did not have a way to recover her. In February 2023, Mexican authorities were able to locate and safely recover Aranza, and FBI special agents escorted her back to the United States. Aranza’s location in the United States will not be disclosed to protect her safety and privacy.