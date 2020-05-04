Vancouver Fire Dept. – Two alarm apartment fire at Meadows at Cascade Park Apartments. At 0118 our first arriving engine arrived to find heavy fire involved in the patio of a second story apartment with extension into the attic. A second alarm was quickly requested. Crews quickly began an offensive fire fight extinguishing the attic fire of the “S” building. After 40 minutes the fire was under control. No one was injured. 31 firefighters attacked the blaze. Vancouver fire marshals are doing the investigation and Red Cross is helping with the families of the eight apartments that are impacted.
Kevin Stromberg PIO Vancouver Fire
###