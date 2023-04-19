Vancouver Fire Department Responds To House Fire On NE 81st Way

Vancouver, Wash. — On Wednesday, April 19th, at 9:16am, the Vancouver Fire Department received reports of a house fire at 10712 N.E. 81st Way. Responding crews were alerted that a house and three cars were on fire, with the possibility of extension to surrounding structures.

Within five minutes of dispatch, the first units arrived on the scene and found a single-story house and three cars fully engulfed in flames. The fire was rapidly spreading and threatening nearby structures. To combat the blaze, six fire engines, one ladder truck, and two Battalion Chiefs, totaling 24 personnel, were deployed to the scene.

The Clark County Fire District 6 also provided assistance with fire suppression efforts. The American Red Cross was also dispatched to assist three adults and three children who were displaced by the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.