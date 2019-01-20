Vancouver Fire, Burns Businesses

Several popular Vancouver businesses are recovering today from a fire that destroyed several businesses. The fire was reported at 2pm, inside the Chic Boutique on HWY99, North of 99th street in the strip mall. Denim and Frills resale store next door was burned badly also. According to Clark county fire, the businesses share attic space making it difficult to contain, that along with the heat made it difficult for crews to put the fire out. According to our partner KGW, Everyone was evacuated and no one was hurt.