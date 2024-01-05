Vancouver Duo Faces Federal Charges For Alleged 80-Pound Methamphetamine Sale

Portland, Ore. — Two individuals from Vancouver, Washington, identified as Luis Arnulfo Urioste Bracamontes, 26, and Rafael Avina Torres, 37, are now under federal charges following their apprehension during the sale of nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

The suspects have been charged via criminal complaint for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information in December 2023 suggesting that Urioste, operating within a drug trafficking organization in the Portland area, had the capability to sell substantial amounts of methamphetamine across the region. Following this intel, a coordinated effort involving HSI and the Westside Interagency Narcotics team (WIN) arranged a transaction for 80 pounds of methamphetamine at the cost of $104,000 with Urioste.

On the evening of January 4, 2023, investigators, surveilling the negotiated sale at a restaurant parking lot, successfully arrested Urioste and his accomplice, Avina, without incident. During the arrest, law enforcement discovered and confiscated two cardboard boxes containing almost 80 pounds of packaged methamphetamine from the suspects’ vehicle. Subsequently, a state search warrant was executed on a Vancouver residence linked to Urioste and Avina, leading to the discovery and seizure of additional pounds of methamphetamine, scales, and a rifle from a bedroom where Avina was believed to reside.

Both Urioste and Avina appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Armistead and were ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

The investigation, conducted by HSI and WIN, received assistance from the Clark County, Washington Sheriff’s Office. The case is under the prosecution of Scott M. Kerin, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

WIN, an interagency drug interdiction task force based in Washington County, Oregon, comprises members from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton and Hillsboro Police Departments, Oregon National Guard Counter Drug Program, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and HSI.