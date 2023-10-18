KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Vancouver Couple Roll Up The Shirtsleeves For Their Community

October 18, 2023 5:55AM PDT
Photo courtesy of Kim and Lisa Capeloto

Kim and Lisa Capeloto believe in jumping in to help.   Both head up local non-profits, but their work doesn’t fit into a 9-to-5 schedule.  They jump in and volunteer all of the time.  So much so that the mayor of Vancouver nominated them for the First Citizen Award by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.  We talked to Kim and Lisa about what they think put them in the spotlight.  You can hear that here:

Photo courtesy of Kim and Lisa Capeloto
Photo courtesy of Kim and Lisa Capeloto

 

More about:
First Citizen
Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce
Kim Capeloto
Lisa Capeloto

