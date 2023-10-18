Vancouver Couple Roll Up The Shirtsleeves For Their Community
October 18, 2023 5:55AM PDT
Kim and Lisa Capeloto believe in jumping in to help. Both head up local non-profits, but their work doesn’t fit into a 9-to-5 schedule. They jump in and volunteer all of the time. So much so that the mayor of Vancouver nominated them for the First Citizen Award by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. We talked to Kim and Lisa about what they think put them in the spotlight. You can hear that here:
