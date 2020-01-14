Vancouver City Council Approves A $3.65 Million Contract
Courtesy city of Vancouver, WA
The Vancouver City Council approved a $3.65 million contract with Rotschy Inc., of Vancouver, for construction of the East Mill Plain Boulevard/104th Avenue improvement project.
It’s one of the most used roads in Vancouver. The project is estimated over Ten Million dollars and will be funded by a combination of local, state, and federal grants to the tune of around eight million dollars.
Construction is expected to begin this year.