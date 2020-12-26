Vancouver Christmas House Fire Displaces Mom and two kids, leaves family cat dead
Just before 5:00 p.m. on Christmas night, Vancouver fire crews were called out on a house fire on 610 W 37th Street.
Crews arrived and found a small fire in a living area and were able to quickly able to extinguish it from outside.
Fire crews say while it appears nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, two cats were thought to be home during the incident.
One of the cats was killed in the fire as the other has not been found and possibly got away.
A woman and two children were displaced as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.