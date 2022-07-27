      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

Van Stolen With Child Inside In Tualatin

Jul 27, 2022 @ 11:26am

TUALATIN, Ore. — A van left running outside a business was stolen on Wednesday morning with a 9-month-old child inside.

The suspect hopped behind the wheel and took off from the parking lot of Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg around 6:45 as the owner was inside dropping off his dog.

Police were able to track the vehicle using the owner’s cell phone that was left in the van.

The infant was dropped off on the side of a road in Oregon City.  Someone passing by rescued the child and they were not injured.

24-year-old Marcus Paul and the vehicle were located at NE 95th and Prescott in Portland.  He ran from officers and was caught at Parkrose Sumner Transit Center.  He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a minor.

TAGS
kidnapping Marcus Paul Portland stolen vehicle Tualatin
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
More Cooling Centers Open As Weeklong Heatwave Continues
Steve Bannon Convicted Of Contempt For Defying Jan. 6th Subpoena
Man Shot & Killed In Portland's 45th Homicide Is Identified
Tickets To Phil Knight Legacy And Phil Knight Invitational Go On Sale Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On