Vancouver, Wa. – Vancouver Police want help tracking down two stolen pieces of antique needlework worth $32,000. They say a man entered a home November 24th and took two antique American Samplers. The Police Department has reached out to local antique stores, pawn shops and second hand stores to be on the look out for the stolen needlework. They’re asked to call 9-1-1 if the samplers show upĀ at their business.