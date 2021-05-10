Vaccination Clinic At Oregon Convention Center Closing June 19th
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s largest mass COVID vaccination site says it is ready to wrap things up.
All4Oregon announced Monday it plans to close its Oregon Convention Center vaccination site on June 19th.
As of right now, no appointments are needed to receive a shot at the convention center and walk-ins are welcome.
Here’s more from All4Oregon:
All4Oregon Update: Get First Doses Now – OCC Mass Vaccination Site Projects Wrap-up Date
Since opening the All4Oregon Mass Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center on Jan. 20, we’ve had the honor of playing an instrumental role in vaccinating our community. As of Friday, we’d administered nearly 465,000 vaccinations.
From the start, All4Oregon has been committed to keeping our doors open as long as the community needs us. Last week, we took steps to make the vaccination process even easier by moving to self-scheduling and inviting walk-ins. Based on the volume of walk-ins and appointments scheduled the last several days, it’s clear demand is waning as the vaccine becomes more readily available, more Oregonians become vaccinated, and health systems and partners refocus on taking the vaccine into smaller, neighborhood- and community-based settings.
Therefore, we’ve made the following decisions about the All4Oregon Mass Vaccination Site schedule:
- We will offer 1st (prime) doses until May 27.
- In June, we will offer 2nd doses only.
- We expect to close the All4Oregon site on Saturday, June 19.
Until then we will continue to offer both scheduled appointments and walk-ins and strongly encourage people who haven’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of the convenient, efficient OCC experience.
We are also making preparations to vaccinate the 12-15 year old age group when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in that group and they are determined by health authorities to be eligible.
A reminder that the OCC is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine only. People who received their first dose of Pfizer elsewhere can get their 2nd dose at the OCC, if they bring their vaccination card or other documentation showing which vaccine they received for the 1st dose, and when.
Please check the All4Oregon.org site to schedule an appointment or to see the dates and hours of operation until June 19. Note that we will be closed Sunday, May 30th and Monday, May 31st for the Memorial Day Holiday.
While walk-ins are welcome, we encourage people to visit All4Oregon to make appointments.