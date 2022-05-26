      Weather Alert

Vacation Time? Consider the Southwest

May 26, 2022 @ 7:06am

We’re featuring places North westerners like to go on vacation.  Arizona has become a go-to destination for us, and for people from all over the world.  Every year tourism records are being broken.  32.1 million people visited Arizona in 2020 who collectively spent $15 billion in the state. I’ve been to Phoenix and wasn’t super impressed but Sedona, and hiking around the desert is on my bucket list.   My co-worker Peggy La Point, from our sister station KINK 101.9, just came back from a trip there.  Her dad lives there and she’s visited many times.  Click here to hear her description:

 

 

 

 

TAGS
KINK 101.9
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li
Former President Trump Pays Contempt Of Court Fines
Nurses At Two More Providence Hospitals To Vote On Striking
Gas Prices Up Again, Remain At Record Highs
Connect With Us Listen To Us On