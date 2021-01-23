Vacant Home In Oregon City Damaged By Fire
Around 6:00 a.m. crews were called out to a house fire on Taylor St. in Oregon City.
Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire from the first floor and quickly began working to extinguish the fire.
Neighbors say the building was vacant as crews searched the grounds and determined as well that the nobody was inside.
The fire was Brought under control within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
Investigators are working to determine what cause the fire.