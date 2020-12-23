      Weather Alert

VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS)

Dec 23, 2020 @ 1:32pm

VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) – Missing patient.
VA Portland Health Care System needs assistance locating a missing inpatient for his safety and welfare.
Name: Joshua Blevins
Physical Description: White male, age 45, 5ft 11″, 160 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, receding hairline.
Clothing description: Brown, button down shirt, blue jeans, dark backpack.
He was last seen around 12:25 a.m. (midnight) on December 23, 2020, on the VA Vancouver campus located at 1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661.
Patient may be experiencing cognitive issues, is in need of medications, and is not dressed for cold weather.
If Mr. Blevins is seen on VA property, please call VA Police at (503)-808-1911.
If the individual is seen anywhere else, please call Vancouver Police at (360)-693-3111. Patient photo… https://www.portland.va.gov/PORTLAND/images/JoshuaBlevins.jpg More Info Here

