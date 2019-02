SEATTLE (AP) – A 19-year-old University of Washington student who died after reportedly slipping on a sidewalk and hitting her head had actually suffered a blood clot in her lungs.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that the cause of sophomore Hayley Smith’s death was a pulmonary embolism.

University police had said it appeared she slipped and hit her head while walking near Drumheller Fountain on Wednesday morning. There were patches of ice in the area.