Utility Crews Work Marathons To Restore Power To Hundreds Of Thousands From Storm
Linemen working to repair damage in Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some utility crews are working as long as 36-hour shifts to get the electricity back on to the hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Oregon and Washington that have lost power due to last week’s historic snow, ice and wind storm. It could be a few more days before power is fully restored. Ice building up on power lines and trees falling onto lines are the biggest problems.
As of 11:00am on Tuesday, more than 207,000 PGE customers and 20,000 Pacific Power customers are in the dark and cold. There were over 300,000 outages across the region on Monday.
Clackamas County has the largest number of outages at more than 82,000 along with 55,000 customers in both Multnomah and Marion counties.
More than 2,500 Portland General Electric personnel are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Over 20 transmission lines have been taken out and more than 200 miles of lines need to be repaired. There is also extensive damage to substations and feeders. At least 5,300 wires have come down.
Pacific Power has nearly 360 employees and contractors working to repair damage and another 75 personnel from other regional utilities.
