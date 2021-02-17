Utility Crews Make Steady Progress On Storm Outages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility crews continue to make steady progress on storm-related power outages that have affected hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Oregon and Washington. There were over 300,000 outages on Monday from last week’s historic snow, ice and wind storm. Ice building up on power lines and trees falling onto lines have been the biggest problems.
As of 11:45am on Wednesday, around 146,000 customers of Portland General Electric are still without power. 66,000 of those are in Clackamas County along with 47,000 in Marion County and 24,000 in Multnomah County.
More than 3,000 people are working to restore power. The number of PGE crews has tripled since Saturday and they’re working around the clock, some as long as 36 hours straight. The utility calls the storm damage “unprecedented”.
PGE said Tuesday that it could be a few more days still before power is fully restored due to the significance of the damage. Over 20 transmission lines were taken out and more than 200 miles of lines need to be repaired. There is also extensive damage to substations and feeders. At least 8,400 wires have come down.
Pacific Power restored service to over 85% of its customers who lost power in Portland and the Willamette Valley as of Tuesday afternoon. 6,000 in its service territory in Oregon are still without power. More than 400 crew members and contractors from other regional utilities are working 24/7 to restore power.
Portland General Electric offers these tips in the event of a power outage.