Utility Crews Make Significant Progress On Storm Outages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility crews have made significant progress on power outages that have affected hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Oregon and Washington from last week’s historic snow, ice and wind storm. Ice building up on power lines and trees falling onto lines have been the biggest problems.
As of 7:00pm on Wednesday, around 127,000 customers of Portland General Electric are still without power. 59,000 of those are in Clackamas County along with 41,000 in Marion County and 20,000 in Multnomah County. The utility says this was the worst storm the area has seen in 40 years and call the damage “unprecedented and historic”.
Crews have restored power to more than 490,000 customers since late last week. More than 3,000 people are working to restore power. The number of PGE crews has tripled since Saturday and they’re working around the clock, some as long as 36 hours straight.
They estimate that 90% of customers without power as of Wednesday afternoon will be restored by Friday night. Everyone else can expect to be without power for several more days due to the damage and challenges accessing some areas.
Portland General Electric offers these tips in the event of a power outage.
The utility has launched a new resource on its website to give customers more information including when crews will be in their neighborhood. They have prioritized public safety and infrastructure repairs over residential areas and say the ever-changing conditions forced them to even further prioritize their restoration efforts.
The storm took out over 20 transmission lines and left more than 200 miles in need of repairs. There was extensive damage to substations and feeders. PGE says as of Tuesday night, all transmission areas and substations are now energized. Repairs continue to distribution feeders and lines. At least 8,400 wires have come down.
Pacific Power has restored service to over 90% of its customers who lost power in Portland and the Willamette Valley as of Wednesday afternoon. 4,500 in its service territory in Oregon are still without power. More than 400 crew members and contractors from other regional utilities are working 24/7 to restore power.
The utility has released an interactive map where customers can view estimated times of restoration in the Willamette Valley by entering an address.