Utah Senator Mitt Romney Won’t Seek Reelection In 2024

(Associated Press) – Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024.

The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor announced his intentions in a video statement Wednesday, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney says the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump.