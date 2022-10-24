KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

USPS Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp

October 24, 2022 2:49PM PDT
Share
USPS Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp
In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A new stamp design unveiled on Monday depicts Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

She’s being recognized as an “icon of American culture” for her work fighting gender discrimination and for being a “passionate proponent of equal justice.”

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87.

The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date.

More about:
ruth bader ginsburg
stamp
Supreme Court
usps

Popular Posts

1

Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars
2

Report: Elon Musk Plans To Cut 75% Of Twitter Workforce
3

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
4

Slo Joe Brings His Brand Of Bumbling Failure To The Beaver State
5

Victim Identified In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland's 70th Homicide