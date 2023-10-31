KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Wages Rose At A Solid Pace This Summer

October 31, 2023 10:03AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits grew at a slightly faster pace in the July-September quarter than the previous three months, a benefit to workers that also represents a risk to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

Compensation as measured by the Employment Cost Index increased 1.1% in the third quarter, down from a 1% rise in the April-June quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Fed officials consider the ECI one of the most important measures of wages and benefits because it measures how pay changes for the same mix of jobs, rather than average hourly pay, which can be pushed higher by widespread layoffs among lower-income workers, for example.

