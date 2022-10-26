KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Vows Full Military Defense Of Allies Against North Korea

October 25, 2022 8:47PM PDT
Wendy R. Sherman, United States Deputy Secretary of State

TOKYO (AP) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is warning North Korea against escalating its provocations. She says the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea’s repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

