KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen Visits China

July 6, 2023 4:33AM PDT
Share
US Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen Visits China
Credit: MGN

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has arrived in Beijing for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.

Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip that Yellen planned to focus on discussing stabilizing the global economy and on challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

The officials said the secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public.

They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

More about:
China
Janet Yellen
Treasure Secretary

Popular Posts

1

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students
2

London Prosecutor Calls Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey 'A Sexual Bully'
3

Rep. George Santos' Aunt And Dad Signed His Bail Bond To Keep Him Out Of Jail While Awaiting Trial
4

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
5

Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison