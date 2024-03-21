KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Surgeons Have Transplanted A Pig Kidney Into A Patient

March 21, 2024 10:08AM PDT
Share
US Surgeons Have Transplanted A Pig Kidney Into A Patient
FILE – A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient. Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday, March 21, 2024, it’s the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday it’s the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person.

Previously pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors.

Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

The hospital announced the transplant Thursday and said the patient is recovering well.

More about:
kidney
pig
surgeon

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

Oregon’s Governor Lets Rapist Go Free Because He’s Too Much Hassle
3

Former President Trump's Attorneys Post Bond To Support $83.3 Million Award To Writer In Defamation Case
4

US Consumer Sentiment Ticks Down Slightly
5

Oregon Health Authority’s Director’s Comments Are Bitter Pill To Swallow