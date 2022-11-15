KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Official: Russian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing 2

November 15, 2022 10:59AM PST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles have crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.” Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.

