US Movie Review

Wanna see something scary? Take a look at US. It’s set in Santa Cruz, California as a lady, haunted by a traumatic experience from her past, has her worst fears become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing them into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. What unfolds from there is nothing short of terrifying! Jordan Peele wrote, produced and directed a masterclass horror film here. US is gripping, unpredictable and suspenseful. And it will haunt you after you leave the theater. His use of music and lurking camera zooms amplify the intensity. Peele is a modern day Hitchcock and this is just as good as Get Out. I’m giving US five out of five popcorn emojis. It’s simply brilliant! Be sure to check out my other one Minute movie reviews for Captain Marvel and How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.