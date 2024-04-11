KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Measles Cases Are Up In 2024. What’s Driving The Increase?

April 11, 2024 2:17PM PDT
Share
US Measles Cases Are Up In 2024. What’s Driving The Increase?
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – There have been 17 times as many U.S. measles cases in the first three months of this year compared with the average number seen in the first three months of the previous three years.

That’s according to a government report published Thursday.

The report’s authors say the increase represents a renewed threat to measles elimination in the U.S.

There have been more than 110 cases of the contagious disease so far.

Measles can be dangerous, especially for young children.

Experts say it’s highly preventable because there is a safe and effective vaccine.

But national vaccination rates are below where they should be.

More about:
Cases
Measles

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Closer To 7%, Rising To Highest Level Since Early March
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Let’s Worry About Our Own Homeless and Jobless Before We Spend A Fortune On Everyone Else’s
5

Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend