US Defense Secretary Austin To Visit Israel Friday

October 12, 2023 12:38PM PDT
BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to visit Israel on Friday.

He’s the second high-level U.S. official to visit Tel Aviv in two days, in a deliberate show of support and an effort to determine what additional military aid is needed in the war with Hamas.

Austin is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive travel details.

Austin’s arrival comes just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited and vowed American support for Israel in a meeting with Netanyahu.

