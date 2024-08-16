US Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge in optimism by Democrats over the prospects of Vice President Kamala Harris lifted U.S. consumer sentiment slightly this month.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index edged up to 67.8 after coming in at 66.4 in July.

Americans’ expectations for the future rose, while their assessment of current economic conditions sank slightly.

Democrats’ sentiment rose, and Republicans’ fell.

The survey found that 41% of consumers considered Harris the better candidate for the economy, versus the 38% who chose Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and gave way to Harris, Trump held an advantage on the issue.