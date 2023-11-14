KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Climate Assessment: Worsening Warming Is Hurting People In All Regions

November 14, 2023 12:44PM PST
US Climate Assessment: Worsening Warming Is Hurting People In All Regions
(Associated Press) – A massive new federal government report says revved-up climate change now permeates Americans’ daily lives with harms that are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States.

Tuesday’s National Climate Assessment is a five-year localized update on what global warming is doing and will do to the United States.

It paints a picture of a country that is warming about 60% faster than the world as a whole, regularly gets smacked with costly weather disasters and is facing even bigger future problems, including worsening health and inequities that hurt poor and minorities hardest.

